Adarsh Gourav on 'Alien: Earth': 'Once-in-a-lifetime experience' Entertainment Oct 14, 2025

Adarsh Gourav says working on the sci-fi series Alien: Earth, set in a world crafted by Ridley Scott and created by Noah Hawley, has been a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."

He's excited about the show—a prequel to the classic 1979 Alien film—and hopes to keep exploring his role.

Created by Noah Hawley, the series dives into big themes like survival and what it means to be human.