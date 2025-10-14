Adarsh Gourav on 'Alien: Earth': 'Once-in-a-lifetime experience'
Adarsh Gourav says working on the sci-fi series Alien: Earth, set in a world crafted by Ridley Scott and created by Noah Hawley, has been a "once-in-a-lifetime experience."
He's excited about the show—a prequel to the classic 1979 Alien film—and hopes to keep exploring his role.
Created by Noah Hawley, the series dives into big themes like survival and what it means to be human.
On his role in the series
Gourav loves how Alien: Earth pushes creative boundaries and tells an emotionally rich story that connects across cultures.
He describes the set as full of passionate, creative people, and expresses a desire to continue being part of this world.
The plot follows a young woman and soldiers facing a huge threat on Earth two years before the original movie—though details about Gourav's character are still under wraps.