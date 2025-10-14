'Bison' trailer: Dhruv Vikram fights caste oppression in Mari Selvaraj's film Entertainment Oct 14, 2025

The trailer for "Bison," directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, just dropped ahead of its October 17, 2024 release—right in time for Diwali.

Set in 1980s rural Tamil Nadu, it follows a kabaddi player standing up to social oppression, with Selvaraj once again spotlighting caste and community struggles.