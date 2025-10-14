'Bison' trailer: Dhruv Vikram fights caste oppression in Mari Selvaraj's film
The trailer for "Bison," directed by Mari Selvaraj and starring Dhruv Vikram, just dropped ahead of its October 17, 2024 release—right in time for Diwali.
Set in 1980s rural Tamil Nadu, it follows a kabaddi player standing up to social oppression, with Selvaraj once again spotlighting caste and community struggles.
Trailer sets serious mood; film is fictional story
The three-minute trailer sets a serious mood, showing tough village life and emotional resistance.
While early reports suggested "Bison" was based on the life of Arjuna Award-winning kabaddi player Manathi P. Ganesan, the director later clarified that the film is a fictional story.
The cast also features Anupama Parameswaran, Rajisha Vijayan, Pasupathy, Ameer, and Lal in key roles.
Film to release in theaters, then on Netflix
Produced by Applause Entertainment and Neelam Productions—with music by Nivas K. Prasanna—"Bison" will first hit theaters (distributed by Five Star Creations in Tamil Nadu) before landing on Netflix for streaming later on.