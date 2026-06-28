'My Name Is Khan': Adarsh Gourav recalls playing young SRK
What's the story
Adarsh Gourav, who has made a name for himself in Bollywood and the OTT space with several critically acclaimed projects, recently looked back on his early career. In an interview with Zoom, he spoke about how he bagged the role of young Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan (MNIK) at just 14 years old. He revealed that he was simply too excited to be on a film set and did not even focus on his character.
Audition details
How he bagged the role in 'My Name Is Khan'
Gourav shared that the audition for MNIK was simple. He just had to repair a chair, and he thinks the makers noticed some "facial similarities" with Khan. "The shooting experience itself was something I had never experienced before. I had never been on a film set, so I was fascinated by everything happening around me." He also revealed that he never met Khan during the shoot but ran into him about two years ago.
Career breakthrough
'The White Tiger' changed my life: Gourav
Further in the interview, Gourav credited The White Tiger, his film with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Rajkummar Rao, for helping him gain recognition. "The White Tiger completely changed my life. It just helped put the spotlight on me," he said. "Sometimes actors can be working very well for years without the spotlight shining on them, and for that to happen, it is a matter of extraordinary luck," he added.
Film debut
On his experience of working with Chopra Jonas, Rao
Gourav described his experience working on The White Tiger as "insane" and "beautiful." He said both his co-stars were very genuine people who have remained an important part of his life even after the film. He revealed that he was just 24 at the time and felt very lucky to work with both of them. The movie was directed by Ramin Bahrani.