Adarsh Gourav was 14 when he acted in 'MNIK'

'My Name Is Khan': Adarsh Gourav recalls playing young SRK

By Isha Sharma 11:29 am Jun 28, 202611:29 am

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Adarsh Gourav, who has made a name for himself in Bollywood and the OTT space with several critically acclaimed projects, recently looked back on his early career. In an interview with Zoom, he spoke about how he bagged the role of young Shah Rukh Khan in My Name Is Khan (MNIK) at just 14 years old. He revealed that he was simply too excited to be on a film set and did not even focus on his character.