When will Adarsh Gourav-Shanaya Kapoor's 'Tu Yaa Main' hit Netflix?

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor -starrer Tu Yaa Main was released theatrically on February 13. The film, directed by Bejoy Nambiar, has now completed its theatrical run and will premiere on Netflix on April 10. In a recent interaction with IANS, Gourav spoke about the movie's OTT premiere and highlighted how streaming platforms offer more opportunities for nuanced storytelling.

Film details 'Tu Yaa Main' is a remake of 'The Pool' Tu Yaa Main is an official remake of the 2018 Thai film The Pool. The story revolves around two influencers on an adventurous tour who find themselves fighting for survival against the dangers of the backwaters and a cunning predator. Gourav plays Maruti Kadam, a passionate aspiring rapper from Nalasopara who goes by the rap alias Aala Flowpara.

Character exploration Gourav on the freedom offered by OTT platforms Gourav said that OTT platforms give more freedom to explore complex characters and unconventional narratives. "Stories like Tu Yaa Main can breathe more on digital because they're not bound by the same expectations of scale or formula." However, he also acknowledged the challenges that come with this medium. "With digital, there's a sheer volume of content, so the pressure to stand out is very real," he said.

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Character preparation Gourav describes his character's journey Gourav revealed that his journey in the film was an internal one. He was drawn to the project because the conflict was "deeply personal and layered," rather than loud or external. "A lot of what the character is going through is not always spoken, so I had to spend a lot of time understanding his emotional landscape," he said.

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