Adil Hussain to be in'Lakadbaggha 2,' replaces Milind Soman

Adil Hussain has replaced Milind Soman in the upcoming sequel to Lakadbaggha, titled Lakadbaggha 2: The Monkey Business. The role has been considerably expanded for the sequel, with Hussain's character playing a crucial role in the protagonist's journey. Speaking about his casting to Hindustan Times, Hussain said he was inspired by the first film of this series.

Role details Hussain praised 'Lakadbaggha' for advocating animal rights Hussain said, "Watching Lakadbaggha 1 was so inspiring." "It felt like someone was finally making a film that stood up for the rights of animals, something we haven't seen in decades, perhaps since Haathi Mere Saathi." He also credited Anshuman Jha, who is directing and reprising his role from the first film, for his support during action training and sequences. "The martial arts training and action sequences were challenging, but Anshuman has been incredibly supportive and generous throughout the process."

Film details 'Lakadbaggha 2' features international martial arts stars Lakadbaggha 2 is a martial arts action film boasting a star-studded international cast, including legends Sunny Pang and Dan Chupong. The Indian cast also includes Vikram Kochar, Sarah Jane Dias, and Jha. The sequel's production wrapped up in June 2025. The first movie followed Arjun Bakshi, an animal lover who discovers an illegal animal trade cell in Kolkata and becomes a vigilante to save the animals.

