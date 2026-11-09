Aditi Rao Hydari reveals what made 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' special
What's the story
Aditi Rao Hydari, who will soon be seen in the film Parivarik ManuRanjan, has opened up about her experience of working with a writer who is also an actor. The film's screenplay is by actor-writer Brijendra Kala, Varun V Sharma, and Ali Abbas Zafar. Speaking to IANS during the film's promotions in Mumbai, she said this collaboration opened up new avenues for her as an actor.
Creative freedom
'I had a lot of amazing co-stars...'
Hydari said, "So, I think, those spaces are there in their writing, to fumble, to make a mistake, to have a second thought. And it's in the writing itself."
"I can say this, maybe I felt it more because I had a lot of amazing co-actors on set who were playing with the writing like that. So when you see them playing, you're like I can also play it to the gallery."
The film is directed by Sharma.
Co-actor dynamics
She lauded co-actor Pankaj Tripathi's unique approach to scenes
Hydari also spoke about her co-actor Pankaj Tripathi's unique approach to scenes.
She said, "And then because every time they're doing a scene, like Pankaj sir, he would do something different; he would also look somewhere else, think about something else, and I have to respond to that."
"His thought, I could see it in his eyes; his thought changes instantly because that line can lead to multiple thoughts. Pankaj sir encouraged me to do that a lot."
Promotion perspective
Hydari on film promotions
Earlier, Hydari had shared her thoughts on the current trends in film promotions.
She likened making and promoting films to cooking, saying that just garnishing a poorly made dish won't save it.
She emphasized that filmmakers should focus on telling a good story first, as marketing and promotions can only enhance the content.
Parivarik ManuRanjan releases on SonyLIV on November 13.