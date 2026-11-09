Aditi Rao Hydari reveals what made 'Parivarik ManuRanjan' special

Hydari said, "So, I think, those spaces are there in their writing, to fumble, to make a mistake, to have a second thought. And it's in the writing itself."

"I can say this, maybe I felt it more because I had a lot of amazing co-actors on set who were playing with the writing like that. So when you see them playing, you're like I can also play it to the gallery."

The film is directed by Sharma.