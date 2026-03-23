Aditya Dhar explains how 'Dhurandhar' became 2-part saga, reveals budget

Filmmaking challenges

On the challenges of making 'Dhurandhar'

Dhar admitted that Dhurandhar was a challenging project. He had to deal with the film's increasing length, which made it impossible to keep it as a single movie. He explained, "A scene that was meant to be for say 10 seconds, it actually required two minutes." For instance, Major Iqbal's introduction, intended to be a two-and-a-half-minute scene, turned out to be eight to nine minutes long. Despite these challenges, he successfully completed the project with a large ensemble.