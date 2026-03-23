Aditya Dhar explains how 'Dhurandhar' became 2-part saga, reveals budget
What's the story
Acclaimed filmmaker Aditya Dhar recently revealed that his two-part action drama Dhurandhar was made on a budget of about ₹255 crore. Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, he explained that the film's length and complexity led it to be split into two parts. Originally intended as one film, the project became an eight-hour saga due to its intricate scenes and montages. The franchise is led by Ranveer Singh.
Filmmaking challenges
On the challenges of making 'Dhurandhar'
Dhar admitted that Dhurandhar was a challenging project. He had to deal with the film's increasing length, which made it impossible to keep it as a single movie. He explained, "A scene that was meant to be for say 10 seconds, it actually required two minutes." For instance, Major Iqbal's introduction, intended to be a two-and-a-half-minute scene, turned out to be eight to nine minutes long. Despite these challenges, he successfully completed the project with a large ensemble.
Script details
95-96% of film is true to original script: Dhar
Despite the film's improvisational nature, Dhar assured that 95-96% of Dhurandhar is true to the original script. He said, "And I'm very thorough with my script. I'm very thorough with my research." Most of the film was shot by him, with only a few sequences being handled by a second unit. The sequel, released on March 19, stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Gaurav Gera, Rakesh Bedi, Sara Arjun, and R Madhavan, among others.