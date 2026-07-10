'Aashiqui' star Aditya Roy Kapur to lead another intense musical

Director's anticipation

Film to go on floors later this year

Zaveri took to Instagram to share his excitement about the film. He wrote, "Iss baar AASHIQUI poori DEEWANIYAT se hogi! It gives me great pleasure to announce my next film, an intense, violent, musical love story starring my dear friend." "Get ready to see him in one of the most powerful, heroic and romantic roles he has ever done!" The film is scheduled to go on the floors later this year and will release in 2027.