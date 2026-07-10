'Aashiqui' star Aditya Roy Kapur to lead another intense musical
What's the story
Bollywood actor Aditya Roy Kapur is all set to star in a new film with director Milap Zaveri. The movie has been described as an "intense, violent musical love story." Bhushan Kumar will produce the project under his banner T-Series. In a statement, Zaveri said, "Aditya has always had a rare ability to portray love with honesty and emotional depth."
Director's statement
'This character is layered, intense, and emotionally complex'
Zaveri added, "Ever since Aashiqui 2, audiences have connected with him in stories driven by passion and heartbreak." "This character is layered, intense, and emotionally complex, and I couldn't think of anyone better to bring that journey to life." The film will reportedly blend powerful romance with high-octane action sequences and a soulful soundtrack.
Producer's perspective
Kumar on working with Roy Kapur again
Kumar, who has previously worked with Roy Kapur on films like Aashiqui 2, Malang, Ludo, and Metro... In Dino, expressed his excitement about this new project. He said in a statement, "Our association with Aditya goes back many years and has given us films that audiences continue to love." "From Aashiqui 2 to Metro... In Dino, every collaboration has been special in its own way."
Director's anticipation
Film to go on floors later this year
Zaveri took to Instagram to share his excitement about the film. He wrote, "Iss baar AASHIQUI poori DEEWANIYAT se hogi! It gives me great pleasure to announce my next film, an intense, violent, musical love story starring my dear friend." "Get ready to see him in one of the most powerful, heroic and romantic roles he has ever done!" The film is scheduled to go on the floors later this year and will release in 2027.