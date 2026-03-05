Aditya Kapur to star in slasher comedy produced by Dharma

After working together on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, OK Jaanu, and Kalank, actor Aditya Roy Kapur and Dharma Productions are reuniting for a new project. However, this time it's not a pure horror thriller as previously speculated. Instead, the upcoming film will be a slasher comedy, a genre that combines horror with satire and dark humor, reported Variety India.

Plot details What to expect from the slasher comedy While specific plot details are still under wraps, the movie is expected to adhere to the traditional conventions of the slasher genre. However, it will also subvert these norms with a tongue-in-cheek approach. Audiences can expect a movie that humorously critiques horror cliches while still delivering scares through witty dialogue, campy performances, and over-the-top gore.

Director's debut Collin D'Cunha to helm the project The untitled movie will be helmed by Collin D'Cunha, who is making his feature directorial debut with this project. He has previously directed two Amazon Prime Video series for Dharmatic Entertainment: Call Me Bae, starring Ananya Panday, and Do You Wanna Partner? featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and Dia Mirza. Pre-production for the project is currently underway, with casting for other pivotal roles also in progress.

