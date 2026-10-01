Aditya's Milap Zaveri film yet to finalize female lead: Report
What's the story
Aditya Roy Kapur's upcoming collaboration with director Milap Zaveri is set to go on floors by the end of October. The film, backed by T-Series, is currently in the pre-production stage, but the makers are yet to finalize the female lead opposite Roy Kapur, reported Variety India. However, an official announcement regarding the leading lady will be made soon.
Film details
A look at project details
The film, yet-to-be-titled, was announced in July. Zaveri had described it as a "violent and deeply emotional musical love story," with Roy Kapur portraying a "heroic, passionate and aggressive character."
The project marks Zaveri's return to the intense romance genre after his previous film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.
It is also being touted as a musical romance, combining Zaveri's love for larger-than-life love stories with Roy Kapur's filmography like Aashiqui 2 and Malang.
Casting rumors
T-Series denies reports of Bhagyashree Borse being roped in
Earlier, there were speculations that actor Bhagyashree Borse might star opposite Roy Kapur in the project. However, T-Series later denied these reports.
Borse, who has previously appeared in Yaariyan 2 and Chandu Champion, was last seen in the Telugu film Lenin with Akhil Akkineni.
The film is currently slated for a 2027 release, although no specific date has been announced yet.