Aditya's Milap Zaveri film yet to finalize female lead: Report

The film, yet-to-be-titled, was announced in July. Zaveri had described it as a "violent and deeply emotional musical love story," with Roy Kapur portraying a "heroic, passionate and aggressive character."

The project marks Zaveri's return to the intense romance genre after his previous film Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat.

It is also being touted as a musical romance, combining Zaveri's love for larger-than-life love stories with Roy Kapur's filmography like Aashiqui 2 and Malang.