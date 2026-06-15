Is 'Munjya 2' happening? Director shares plans
What's the story
Aditya Sarpotdar, who directed the sleeper hit Munjya, has spoken about his plans for a sequel. The film was a surprise success, grossing over ₹100cr worldwide despite not featuring any well-known leads. In an interview with Variety India, Sarpotdar revealed that he is currently focused on his upcoming project Shakti Shalini and Munjya 2 is not his immediate priority yet.
Quality assurance
Don't want to disappoint fans, says Sarpotdar
Sarpotdar emphasized his commitment to delivering a high-quality sequel. He said, "I get a lot of messages about it, and it's good to know people want to watch it. But that's the point. I can't disappoint them with something that's mediocre." "I would rather not make it than deliver something that's not up to the standard."
Future projects
'I'm okay with being asked maybe 10 years later'
Sarpotdar said he would wait as long as it takes to make Munjya 2. He said, "I'm okay with being asked maybe 10 years later, 'Why didn't you make it?' But until I don't feel that my script matches a certain level or a quality and is something totally new and beyond people's expectations, I will not make it." Meanwhile, he is busy with Shakti Shalini, which has already completed shooting and is now in post-production.
New venture
Here's everything we know about 'Shakti Shalini'
Sarpotdar is excited about Shakti Shalini as it takes the Maddock universe to a new location and setting. He said, "In terms of all the supernatural stuff that we try to bring to our films and in terms of world-building, what was exciting and interesting was to go into a world I hadn't been to before: MP, specifically Chambal." The film stars Aneet Padda and Vishal Jethwa in lead roles.