Is 'Munjya 2' happening? Director shares plans

Future projects

'I'm okay with being asked maybe 10 years later'

Sarpotdar said he would wait as long as it takes to make Munjya 2. He said, "I'm okay with being asked maybe 10 years later, 'Why didn't you make it?' But until I don't feel that my script matches a certain level or a quality and is something totally new and beyond people's expectations, I will not make it." Meanwhile, he is busy with Shakti Shalini, which has already completed shooting and is now in post-production.