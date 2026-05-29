Aditya Seal, Anushka Ranjan announce pregnancy with dreamy maternity shoot

Bollywood couple Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal are expecting their first child together. The pair announced the happy news on Friday via a heartwarming social media post , accompanied by a series of pictures from a dreamy maternity shoot. In the images, Ranjan can be seen flaunting her baby bump in a black bodycon dress while Seal complemented her in an all-black outfit.

Announcement details 'I've waited a hundred years...' The couple's post featured Seal wearing a T-shirt with "baap" written in Hindi, adding a fun twist to their pregnancy announcement. The caption read, "I've waited a hundred years, But I'd wait a million more for you. Nothing prepared me for, What the privilege of being yours would do."

Celebrity reactions Industry congratulates expecting parents The couple's announcement was met with an outpouring of love and congratulations from their industry friends. Ananya Panday wrote, "Aw yay! Congratulations," while Mouni Roy added, "Heartiest congratulations." Bhumi Pednekar's reaction was one of pure excitement as she commented, "Oooooooooooooooooooommmmmmggggggggggggggggggggggg. So so so happy (sic)." Sonakshi Sinha also congratulated the couple with a heartfelt message: "Omgggggg congratulationsssss guyyyysss (sic)."

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Love story Here's a look at their love story Ranjan and Seal first met at an event hosted by Ranjan's family. Their friendship blossomed into a strong relationship over time, culminating in a proposal in Paris on her birthday. They tied the knot in 2021, with their wedding being a star-studded affair attended by several Bollywood celebrities.

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