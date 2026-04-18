Adityanath blesses 'Krishnavataram' team in Lucknow, film spotlights Sanatan Dharma

Trailer launched at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple

Krishnavataram dives into Lord Krishna's life, focusing on the theme of divine love. Its trailer was launched at the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, a big deal for Krishna devotees.

Sanskruti Patel, granddaughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, now the governor of Uttar Pradesh, stars as Satyabhama.

The producer thanked the chief minister for his support, while the director highlighted the film's cultural significance and its message for future generations.