Adityanath blesses 'Krishnavataram' team in Lucknow, film spotlights Sanatan Dharma
The makers of Krishnavataram Part 1: The Heart (Hridayam) caught up with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow to get his blessings for their upcoming film, which centers on Sanatan Dharma.
The chief minister pointed out how movies like this can help younger generations connect with India's cultural and historical roots.
Trailer launched at Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple
Krishnavataram dives into Lord Krishna's life, focusing on the theme of divine love. Its trailer was launched at the Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, a big deal for Krishna devotees.
Sanskruti Patel, granddaughter of former Gujarat Chief Minister Anandiben Patel, now the governor of Uttar Pradesh, stars as Satyabhama.
The producer thanked the chief minister for his support, while the director highlighted the film's cultural significance and its message for future generations.