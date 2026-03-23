'Dacoit': Adivi Sesh was 'constantly surprised' by co-star Anurag Kashyap

Sesh also spoke about the unique experience of having Kashyap on set. He said, "On a side note, what happened was us having him, India's best Hindi dialogue writer, on set with us. And him giving us Hindi lines for free all over was fantastic." "That was just good, that was a great moment. He's a very, very good actor."

Directorial insight

'Kashyap never directed me'

Sesh revealed that despite his presence, Kashyap never directed the actors. It was only when they were nearing the end of shooting that he offered to give Sesh advice on one scene. "That one hour was a masterclass for me. I think it's extraordinary, and just how amazing he is," said Sesh. Dacoit, releasing on April 10, also stars Mrunal Thakur and Prakash Raj. It's directed by Shaneil Deo.