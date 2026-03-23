'Dacoit': Adivi Sesh was 'constantly surprised' by co-star Anurag Kashyap
What's the story
Actor-director-writer Adivi Sesh, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Dacoit, has called director-actor Anurag Kashyap "India's best Hindi dialogue writer." Speaking to IANS during the promotions of his film, Sesh shared his experience of working with the acclaimed filmmaker. He said, "He constantly surprised me, surprised me with the first moment when I met him at his house." Kashyap reportedly plays the antagonist in the movie.
On-set experience
'Kashyap gave us Hindi lines for free'
Sesh also spoke about the unique experience of having Kashyap on set. He said, "On a side note, what happened was us having him, India's best Hindi dialogue writer, on set with us. And him giving us Hindi lines for free all over was fantastic." "That was just good, that was a great moment. He's a very, very good actor."
Directorial insight
'Kashyap never directed me'
Sesh revealed that despite his presence, Kashyap never directed the actors. It was only when they were nearing the end of shooting that he offered to give Sesh advice on one scene. "That one hour was a masterclass for me. I think it's extraordinary, and just how amazing he is," said Sesh. Dacoit, releasing on April 10, also stars Mrunal Thakur and Prakash Raj. It's directed by Shaneil Deo.