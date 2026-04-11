'Dacoit' box office collection

Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit' earns ₹6.5cr on opening day

By Isha Sharma 12:27 pm Apr 11, 202612:27 pm

What's the story

The much-awaited film Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. The movie earned around ₹6.50 crore domestically on its opening day (Friday), according to Sacnilk. However, only 12% of these earnings came from the Hindi market; the rest are from the Telugu version. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, Dacoit managed to surpass Anaganaga Oka Raju (₹5.5 crore) and HIT: The Second Case (₹6.4 crore).