Adivi Sesh-Mrunal Thakur's 'Dacoit' earns ₹6.5cr on opening day
What's the story
The much-awaited film Dacoit, starring Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur, has opened to a lukewarm response at the box office. The movie earned around ₹6.50 crore domestically on its opening day (Friday), according to Sacnilk. However, only 12% of these earnings came from the Hindi market; the rest are from the Telugu version. Despite mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike, Dacoit managed to surpass Anaganaga Oka Raju (₹5.5 crore) and HIT: The Second Case (₹6.4 crore).
Box office comparison
'Dacoit' falls short of 'Ikkis' collections
Notably, Dacoit fell short of the opening day collections of the Hindi war drama Ikkis (₹7 crore). The film is directed by Shaneil Deo and features Sesh in the lead role. The plot revolves around two former lovers who are compelled to join forces for a series of dangerous heists. It also stars Prakash Raj and Anurag Kashyap in key roles.
Critical reception
Film received mixed reviews from critics, audiences
Dacoit opened to mixed reviews, with many viewers criticizing the confusing plot but praising the performances. The movie's music is composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, while the background score is by Gyaani and S Anant Srikar. After its theatrical run, the film will stream on Amazon Prime Video.