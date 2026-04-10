'Dacoit' review: More style than substance in Adivi-Mrunal's thriller

Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur -starrer Dacoit finally hit theaters on Friday, April 10. Helmed by Shaneil Deo in his directorial debut, it also stars Prakash Raj , Anurag Kashyap , and Atul Kulkarni in key roles. Gripping and intense in parts, Dacoit is powered by Thakur and Sesh's powerful performances. However, the heist thriller loses its way post-intermission, becoming a convoluted, middling mess.

Plot A ruthless man decides to destroy his former lover Dacoit follows star-crossed lovers Hari (Sesh) and Saraswati (Thakur), who dream of spending a lifetime together. However, everything goes off track when Saraswati betrays Hari, and he is wrongfully imprisoned on rape and murder charges. Thirteen years later, Hari returns, determined to exact revenge on his former lover and destroy her forever.

#1 What works: The lead actors ignite the frames The first time we meet Hari and Saraswati, we already know their love is destined for tragedy. Thakur and Sesh play their respective parts convincingly, making you feel their misery, ache, and mounting pain. In the flashback sequences, there's electricity between the two, offering moments of tenderness that effectively contrast with the film's chaotic, gritty landscape.

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#2 The twists and performances draw you in Dacoit offers a series of gripping, engaging sequences (especially the extended heist scene) that keep you watching. The disarray and misery of the country during the COVID-19 lockdown are effectively recreated, and the stylish, snazzy action pieces uplift the drama. Raj and Kashyap have short roles, but there's an evident shift in Dacoit's energy when they enter the frame. They take Dacoit notches higher.

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#3 Negatives: Where are the women? Unsurprisingly, there are next to no women in Deo's gritty, grimy world. Apart from Thakur, the only other woman who enjoys some screentime is actor Zayn Marie Khan (Aamir Khan's niece), who plays a cop determined to nab Hari. Veteran actor Zarina Wahab, who plays Saraswati's mother, appears in two to three ineffective scenes, only to never be mentioned again!

#4 Needed more interesting, well-rounded characters The lack of a formidable antagonist also harms Dacoit. Raj's role is reduced to an extended special appearance, and there's no menace, no threat associated with his character. Meanwhile, while Kashyap impresses as a cop, his character is also severely underwritten, and his potential is largely wasted in a predictable role. Overall, apart from the leads, everyone is half-baked and insignificant.

#5 Runs out of steam quickly After unveiling all its cards, Dacoit doesn't quite know what to do with itself. There's an immense gap between ambition and execution here, and the movie becomes painfully repetitive after a while. The convoluted, serpentine storyline further pushes you away. Moreover, the Hindi dialogues lack the punch required in a thriller; perhaps the local flavor is considerably lost in translation.