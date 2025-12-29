Adivi Sesh to ring in New Year while shooting 'Dacoit'

Actor Adivi Sesh is all set to welcome the New Year in an unusual way. He will be shooting the climax of his upcoming movie Dacoit in a remote location, far from city life. Speaking about his plans, Sesh told IANS, "I'll be welcoming the New Year in a truly unique way - shooting the big climax sequence of Dacoit on a rocky mountain in the middle of nowhere."

Actor's perspective Sesh anticipates 'clean air and great AQI' Sesh is looking forward to the unique experience of shooting in a remote location. He said, "With no cellphone signal and surrounded by complete pitch darkness, it's a rare kind of isolation." "But what we'll have instead is clean air, great AQI, and the raw energy of nature - an unforgettable way to step into the New Year."

Film details 'Dacoit' features an ensemble cast and unique storyline Dacoit also stars Mrunal Thakur, Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Sunil, Zayn Marie Khan, Atul Kulkarni, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla. The film follows the story of an angry convict seeking revenge on his ex-girlfriend who betrayed him. The narrative transforms into a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance as he devises a dangerous plan to trap her.