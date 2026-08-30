How Adnan Sami convinced Amitabh Bachchan to sing 'Kabhi Naee'

Sami said, "I told him that you've sung in Mr Natwarlal (1979), Silsila (1981), etc., and hence, he can sing my song as well."

To this, Bachchan replied, "Woh sab gaane toh theek hai, but your song is difficult."

Sami assured him that Kabhi Naee wasn't hard to sing.

After a few days of deliberation, Bachchan agreed to sing but with one condition: he would only sing in his natural baritone range.