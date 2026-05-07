Adrien Brody-Rachel Zegler to star in father-daughter drama 'Last Dance'
What's the story
Hollywood actors Adrien Brody and Rachel Zegler will headline the upcoming film Last Dance, directed by Brazilian filmmaker Karim Ainouz, reported Deadline. The movie tells a father-daughter story set against the backdrop of the 1991 AIDS crisis. It revolves around Broadway composer Elliot (Brody) and his daughter Emma (Zegler) on a Caribbean cruise where she falls in love with a crew member. The synopsis adds, "But beneath the joy and abandon, the AIDS crisis casts an ever-deepening shadow."
Music involvement
Ben Platt to compose music for film
In addition to acting, Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt will also write original music for Last Dance. Zegler, who recently won an Olivier Award for her performance in Evita, will sing the original songs. The screenplay, written by Emily Ziff Griffin, is based on her autobiographical New Yorker article The Last Dance with My Dad.
Director's statement
'When many were dying of AIDS...'
Ainouz said in a statement, "I am thrilled to bring to the screen such a...moving portrait of a time where hope and celebration allowed our queer community to overcome one of the worst crises of last century." "When many were dying of AIDS, there was a sense of solidarity and fury that made us stronger." "It is an honor...to bring this movie to life in a time where, more than ever, we need fables of hope."