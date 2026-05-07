Adrien Brody-Rachel Zegler to star in father-daughter drama 'Last Dance'

In addition to acting, Dear Evan Hansen star Ben Platt will also write original music for Last Dance. Zegler, who recently won an Olivier Award for her performance in Evita, will sing the original songs. The screenplay, written by Emily Ziff Griffin, is based on her autobiographical New Yorker article The Last Dance with My Dad.

Director's statement

'When many were dying of AIDS...'

Ainouz said in a statement, "I am thrilled to bring to the screen such a...moving portrait of a time where hope and celebration allowed our queer community to overcome one of the worst crises of last century." "When many were dying of AIDS, there was a sense of solidarity and fury that made us stronger." "It is an honor...to bring this movie to life in a time where, more than ever, we need fables of hope."