'Batwara 1947' advance bookings open ahead of release
What's the story
Advance bookings for Aamir Khan Productions's Batwara 1947 have commenced across theaters. The film, starring Shabana Azmi, Sunny Deol, and Preity G Zinta in lead roles, is set against the backdrop of India's Partition. It tells a tale of humanity and courage during this tumultuous period in history.
Film details
More about the film and its cast ensemble
The film also stars Karan Deol, Ali Fazal, and Abhimanyu Singh in pivotal roles.
It marks the reunion of director Rajkumar Santoshi and actor Deol after nearly three decades.
The teaser, trailer, and songs from the film have already been released, giving viewers a glimpse into its narrative centered on humanity, sacrifice, and courage.
Release date
Everything to know about upcoming historical drama
Batwara 1947, directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Santoshi, had AR Rahman to compose the music, with lyrics penned by Javed Akhtar.
The film is produced by Khan and Aparna Purohit and will be released worldwide on Partition Day, August 14, 2026, a date of significant historical importance for the subcontinent.