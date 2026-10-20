Advance bookings for 'Ramayana' paused after distributors disagree with theaters
Entertainment
If you were hoping to grab tickets early for Ramayana, you'll have to wait a bit longer.
Advance bookings for the November 5 release have been put on hold after a disagreement between the film's distributors and theater owners over how to split ticket revenue.
Booking links briefly popped up on sites like BookMyShow, but were quickly taken down as talks continued.
'Ramayana' distributors seek 60% week 1
Distributors are pushing for a bigger slice of the pie (60% of ticket sales in week one, then 50% and 40% in later weeks) while theaters want to stick with the usual rates (about 52.5%, 45%, and 37.5%).
This standoff is holding up bookings.
For those excited about this epic retelling starring Ranbir Kapoor and Yash, fingers crossed things get sorted soon!