'Mirzapur: The Movie' advance booking begins: Ticket prices cross ₹2,000

Trade tracker Sacnilk has predicted that Mirzapur: The Movie is likely to earn between ₹15cr and ₹20cr on its opening day in India.

If the advance booking response exceeds expectations, it could even cross the ₹20cr mark.

However, if word of mouth and spot booking don't work, the film may settle in the low-to-mid teens range.

While the costliest ticket in Kolkata is within ₹1,100, it goes past ₹1,600 for Mumbai and ₹2,150 in Delhi-NCR.