'Mirzapur: The Movie' advance booking begins: Ticket prices cross ₹2,000
What's the story
The advance bookings for Mirzapur: The Movie opened on Monday, with ticket prices varying between ₹149 and a staggering ₹2,000 across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad. The film is an adaptation of the popular Amazon Prime Original series Mirzapur and aims to attract a wider audience.
Box office prediction
Looking at 'Mirzapur's box office potential
Trade tracker Sacnilk has predicted that Mirzapur: The Movie is likely to earn between ₹15cr and ₹20cr on its opening day in India.
If the advance booking response exceeds expectations, it could even cross the ₹20cr mark.
However, if word of mouth and spot booking don't work, the film may settle in the low-to-mid teens range.
While the costliest ticket in Kolkata is within ₹1,100, it goes past ₹1,600 for Mumbai and ₹2,150 in Delhi-NCR.
Film insights
Cast and crew of 'Mirzapur: The Movie'
The film features a star-studded cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, Sheeba Chaddha, and Shweta Tripathi.
Ali Fazal returns as Guddu Bhaiya, who is determined to rule the Purvanchal region of Uttar Pradesh. New actors Ravi Kishan and Jitendra Kumar have also joined the Mirzapur universe.
Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the film promises to deliver a gripping narrative filled with gore and violence synonymous with the series.
Viewing guide
Fazal revealed how to watch 'Mirzapur' series
During a promotional event in Bihar, Fazal advised fans on which episodes of the series they should watch to understand the film.
He suggested watching only the first six episodes of the first season as that is where the movie's story begins. And, this is how long dead characters are returning in the feature.
The Mirzapur series was created by Karan Anshuman and Puneet Krishna, with its first season premiering in November 2018.