Advance tickets for 'Avengers: Doomsday' start August 14 9am PT
Entertainment
Marvel fans, get ready: advance tickets for Avengers: Doomsday are expected to go on sale worldwide August 14 at 9am PT.
The movie hits theaters December 18, but if you're hoping for IMAX seats, you'll have to wait since Dune: Part Three is expected to have a reported exclusive three-week IMAX run starting the same day.
'Avengers: Doomsday' early US pre-sales $16.5 million
Early pre-sales in select US theaters already pulled in $16.5 million on day one, showing just how hyped everyone is.
Directed by the Russo brothers, the film features big names like Chris Hemsworth, Robert Downey Jr. Tom Hiddleston, and Letitia Wright.
Plus, expect some major Marvel crossover action with characters from X-Men and Fantastic Four joining the party.