Advani recalls 5 years of struggle before 'Kabir Singh' breakthrough Entertainment May 10, 2026

Kiara Advani recently opened up about her early struggles in Bollywood on Raj Shamani's podcast.

Even though critics liked her debut in Fugly (2014), the movie flopped, and she spent five years auditioning, facing rejections, and waiting for callbacks.

Things didn't change much after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story either: she called it "the same story."

It wasn't until Kabir Singh hit big in 2019 that her career really took off.