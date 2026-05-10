Advani recalls 5 years of struggle before 'Kabir Singh' breakthrough
Entertainment
Kiara Advani recently opened up about her early struggles in Bollywood on Raj Shamani's podcast.
Even though critics liked her debut in Fugly (2014), the movie flopped, and she spent five years auditioning, facing rejections, and waiting for callbacks.
Things didn't change much after MS Dhoni: The Untold Story either: she called it "the same story."
It wasn't until Kabir Singh hit big in 2019 that her career really took off.
Advani calls setbacks biggest teachers
Kiara shared that every low point became "biggest teachers," helping her grow stronger and more determined.
Her story is a reminder that persistence matters, even when things don't go your way at first.
For anyone chasing their dreams, she's proof that sticking it out can lead to something great.