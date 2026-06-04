Advani wants 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' refreshed, hints Aman-Rohit romance
Entertainment
Director Nikkhil Advani is looking back at his 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho and says it could use a refresh for today's audience.
He pointed out that jokes like Kantaben's homophobia don't really fit anymore, and even teased the idea of a remake where Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) might have a romantic storyline.
Advani notes viewers question Naina's absence
Advani feels the heart of the film is Aman and Rohit's bond, sharing, "The film ended for me when Aman and Rohit made a pact with each other. That pact involved a woman..."
He also noted that viewers now question why Naina (Preity Zinta) wasn't part of their key conversation.