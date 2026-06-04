Advani wants 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' refreshed, hints Aman-Rohit romance Entertainment Jun 04, 2026

Director Nikkhil Advani is looking back at his 2003 film Kal Ho Naa Ho and says it could use a refresh for today's audience.

He pointed out that jokes like Kantaben's homophobia don't really fit anymore, and even teased the idea of a remake where Aman (Shah Rukh Khan) and Rohit (Saif Ali Khan) might have a romantic storyline.