Advani's 'The Revolutionaries' premieres September 11, raises casting questions
Nikkhil Advani's new series, The Revolutionaries, drops on Prime Video September 11 and spotlights lesser-known Indian freedom fighters like Rash Behari Bose and Bagha Jatin.
Several of these historical figures have deep roots in Bengal, the casting raised an obvious question about why more Bengali actors weren't picked.
Advani credits Amazon Prime, defends casting
Advani explained that he wanted these powerful stories to reach as many people as possible.
Nikkhil Advani said, "But it was Amazon Prime that was giving me a chance with this kind of show, with this kind of scale, with this kind of energy, so I just felt that I don't want to leave any stone unturned by not using the best of the youth that is out there."
While some wondered about backlash, Advani joked that being part of a Bengali family might help him dodge criticism.
The cast features Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada, and yes, Bengali actor Paoli Dam is in there too.