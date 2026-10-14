Affleck on 'The Moment' says mother refused pancreatic cancer treatment
Entertainment
Ben Affleck recently shared on The Moment podcast how his mother, Chris Affleck, faced pancreatic cancer with incredible courage.
Diagnosed in December 2025 and passing away this June at 83, she chose to spend her last months on her own terms, refusing treatment, a decision Ben deeply respected.
Affleck reflects on parents' influence
Ben described his mom as a dedicated teacher and grandmother whose strength left a lasting mark on him.
Reflecting on both parents' deaths, he talked about wanting to live up to their example and be a positive influence.
Conversations with ex-wife Jennifer Garner also reminded him how much family shapes who we become.