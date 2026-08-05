Afram sues Netflix for $105 million over 'Fortitude' Hollywood theft
Entertainment
Billionaire Simon Afram is taking Netflix to court, asking for $105 million after his World War II thriller Fortitude (starring Nicolas Cage and directed by Simon West) was stolen from Netflix's Hollywood offices.
The film was delivered as an unencrypted digital file at Netflix's request, and Afram says the company didn't follow proper security steps, which led to the theft.
Netflix denies blame, Afram adds defamation
Netflix has denied any blame and called the lawsuit a money grab.
Things escalated when Afram added defamation to his lawsuit on August 4, 2026, after Netflix accused his legal team of "hostile attempts to extort money."
He's not now seeking additional damages.