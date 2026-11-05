After 2026 US midterms Trump becomes late night comedians' target
After the 2026 US midterms, Donald Trump became a major target for late-night comedians.
Jimmy Kimmel called the Democratic wins a "blue tsunami" and labeled Trump a "lame duck" president, with his jokes quickly making headlines.
The election results gave comics plenty of fresh material to work with.
Kimmel integrates midterms into show
Jimmy Fallon jumped in with his signature Trump impersonations, while Jon Stewart and Seth Meyers kept up their sharp commentary, with Stewart regularly examines Trump's political decisions and public comments and Meyers turning political controversies into punchlines on A Closer Look.
Most shows skipped live election coverage this year, but Kimmel's team worked the results right into their show, reflecting how late-night TV is changing its approach to politics.