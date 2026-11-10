After father's arrest Meghan Markle will not speak in Brussels
Entertainment
Meghan Markle won't be giving her planned speech with Prince Harry at the Lost Screen Memorial in Brussels on November 10 after her father's recent arrest.
The news has taken a toll on her emotionally, so Harry will speak solo at the event.
Thomas Markle Sr arrested in Florida
Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested in Florida on serious charges, which has understandably shaken Meghan. She's been estranged from him for years and is focusing on her family's well-being.
The Lost Screen Memorial itself is all about raising awareness for children affected by social media harm, with support from the Archewell Foundation Parents's Network.
Meghan will still attend alongside Harry, just not as a speaker this time.