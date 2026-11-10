After father's arrest Meghan Markle will not speak in Brussels

Meghan's father, Thomas Markle Sr. was arrested in Florida on serious charges, which has understandably shaken Meghan. She's been estranged from him for years and is focusing on her family's well-being.

The Lost Screen Memorial itself is all about raising awareness for children affected by social media harm, with support from the Archewell Foundation Parents's Network.

Meghan will still attend alongside Harry, just not as a speaker this time.