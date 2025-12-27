Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' is coming to Amazon Prime Video
"Ikkis," a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, stars Agastya Nanda as Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal—the youngest soldier to receive India's Param Vir Chakra after being martyred at just 21 in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.
The film also features Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat, bringing this real-life hero's story to a new generation.
Where and when can you watch?
After hitting theaters on January 1, 2026, "Ikkis" will stream on Amazon Prime Video. You can rent it starting March 12, 2026, or catch it for free with your subscription from March 26.
The movie is in Hindi.
What's the story about?
"Ikkis" follows the inspiring journey of Arun Khetarpal, who showed incredible bravery during the Battle of Basantar in 1971.
The screenplay comes from Sriram Raghavan along with Arijit Biswas and Pooja Ladha Surti—expect a moving tribute to courage and sacrifice.