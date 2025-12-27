Agastya Nanda's 'Ikkis' is coming to Amazon Prime Video Entertainment Dec 27, 2025

"Ikkis," a biographical war drama directed by Sriram Raghavan, stars Agastya Nanda as Second Lt. Arun Khetarpal—the youngest soldier to receive India's Param Vir Chakra after being martyred at just 21 in the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

The film also features Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat, bringing this real-life hero's story to a new generation.