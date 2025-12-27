Next Article
'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' now streaming on ZEE5
Entertainment
"Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat," a new Bollywood romance drama, is now available on ZEE5.
Directed by Milap Zaveri, it stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa as a couple whose sweet love story spirals into obsession, exploring how desire can blur the line between love and madness.
What to know before you stream
Rane plays Vikramaditya, a politician who quickly becomes fixated on Adaa (Bajwa), even pushing for marriage within a month.
The film also features Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa.
Since its October 2025 release, the movie currently holds an IMDb rating of 5.4/10—so expect some intense emotions and complicated relationships if you hit play.