'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' now streaming on ZEE5

What to know before you stream

Rane plays Vikramaditya, a politician who quickly becomes fixated on Adaa (Bajwa), even pushing for marriage within a month.

The film also features Sachin Khedekar and Shaad Randhawa.

Since its October 2025 release, the movie currently holds an IMDb rating of 5.4/10—so expect some intense emotions and complicated relationships if you hit play.