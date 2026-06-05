'Agent Vinod' failed due to excessive interference from Saif-Kareena?

The 2012 film Agent Vinod, starring Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor , was a box office disaster. Now, Lalit Parimoo, who was one of the cast members in the movie, has revealed that excessive interference from the lead actors was one of the major reasons for its failure. He said director Sriram Raghavan had a specific vision for the film but couldn't execute it due to constant suggestions from Khan and Kapoor.

Director's vision 'He was constantly being told what he should do...' Speaking to Siddharth Kannan, Parimoo said, "I think the main reason was that there was too much interference from the stars - Saif and Kareena." "The way Sriram wanted to make that film, he couldn't make it that way. He was constantly being told what he should do, so it became a mess." "The writing and the direction team... They didn't get to present what they wanted. That was the flaw of the film."

Director's medium 'Film is a director's medium' Parimoo, who has worked with Raghavan since the 1990s, added, "Film is a director's medium, so if the director has vision, people should just follow that." "And if the director has cast any actor, they should only take the actor's suggestions if they are valid." "If the actor is suggesting something because they are a star, then it means nothing. These kind of adjustments ruin the film."

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