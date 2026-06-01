Aggarwal asks Bombay civil court to curb industry ban powers
Entertainment
Bollywood veteran T P Aggarwal has taken his fight to the Bombay Civil Court, questioning whether film industry groups like FWICE and IMPPA should have the power to ban or block people from working together.
He believes no one should be able to decide who gets hired, and court notices have now been sent to both organizations.
Aggarwal urges legal resolution against boycotts
Aggarwal's petition comes amid renewed debate and following FWICE's recent non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh because of his clash with Excel Entertainment over Don 3.
He's worried these bans hurt people's careers and limit creativity, urging for disputes to be settled legally instead of through industry boycotts.