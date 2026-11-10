Agnihotri deletes X post after Diwali cracker fire and criticism
Entertainment
Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri deleted a post on X where he shared that a firecracker entered his home and set his sofa on fire during Diwali.
His comments questioning the tradition of bursting crackers sparked criticism online, leading him to remove the post.
Agnihotri cites avoiding cultural environmental debates
Explaining his decision, Agnihotri said, "I am deleting my previous tweet."
He added that he didn't want to add more fuel to cultural or environmental debates and wished everyone a Happy Diwali.