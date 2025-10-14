'Agra' releasing after 2yrs, director Kanu Behl requests government support 

Kanu Behl, the director of Agra, has called for government support to help independent films thrive in India. The film, which stars Rahul Roy , Priyanka Bose, and Mohit Agarwal, finally secured its Indian theatrical release on November 14 after a long struggle to find a distributor. Despite its critical acclaim at the Cannes Film Festival 2023, Behl faced challenges in getting the film released domestically.

Distribution challenges Finding distributor 'was such a long and hard battle' Behl revealed that finding a distributor who believed in the story was a major hurdle. He told mid-day, "It was such a long and hard battle. We all know the state of independent cinema now." "To finally get here where the film will meet its real audience is an indescribable feeling of joy." Eventually, Saregama Films agreed to distribute Agra.

Government intervention Government should step in, mandate screens for festival films: Behl Behl believes that the government should play a role in promoting independent films. He suggested that the top five or 10 films from festivals should receive government support. "There must be a quality check. If a film clears that, the government must mandate a certain number of screens for its release." "It also needs to give tax breaks so that the audience has an incentive to watch that film as opposed to the next blockbuster playing in the next screen."