Ahaan Panday gears up for UK schedule of YRF's next

Director Ali Abbas Zafar is currently shooting a pivotal song sequence for his upcoming film , starring Ahaan Panday and Sharvari. The shoot is taking place at Gold Studio in Juhu, Mumbai, from April 18-21. This will wrap up the Indian leg of the filming before they head to the UK for an extensive two-month schedule.

Production details This is what the song will be like A source close to the production team told Mid-Day that the song will be a high-energy, character-defining moment. The source said, "The song isn't a break in the narrative. Ali wants the song to push the story forward. It's got attitude, movement, and a certain rawness that matches Ahaan's character."

Choreography Choreographer Tejaswi Shetty has been roped in for song Choreographer Tejaswi Shetty has been roped in to design the song. The source added, "Tejaswi's brief was clear. It's about body language, presence, and how Ahaan owns the frame." After this schedule wraps up, the team will move on to their UK shoot, where most of the film's action and dramatic scenes are set.

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