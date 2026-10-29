Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's 2nd film begins shooting

Directed by Mohit Suri, the untitled film is a mature romantic drama that marks the reunion of the filmmaker with Panday and Padda after their successful debut in the 2025 film Saiyaara.

The movie is produced by Akshaye Widhani under Yash Raj Films (YRF).

The production team hopes to complete filming by the end of this year, although no official timeline has been confirmed yet.