Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's 2nd film begins shooting
What's the story
The much-anticipated second film of rising stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda has begun filming. The update was posted by photographer Bhushan Gavas, who shared images from the set on Instagram. The photos feature renowned cinematographer Anil Mehta working behind the camera for their upcoming project, which is untitled.
Film details
Mohit Suri reunites with Panday and Padda
Directed by Mohit Suri, the untitled film is a mature romantic drama that marks the reunion of the filmmaker with Panday and Padda after their successful debut in the 2025 film Saiyaara.
The movie is produced by Akshaye Widhani under Yash Raj Films (YRF).
The production team hopes to complete filming by the end of this year, although no official timeline has been confirmed yet.
Future ventures
Meanwhile, here's what else is coming up for the leads
Panday will soon also be seen in Beparwah opposite Sharvari.
The romantic action drama, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is scheduled for a March 26, 2027 release.
Meanwhile, Padda has Shakti Shalini in the pipeline.
This Hindi-language horror-comedy movie is the sixth entry in Maddock Films's Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU) and also stars the late Nana Patekar and Vishal Jethwa, among others.