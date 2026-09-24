Ahaan Panday, Aneet Padda's next to start filming in October
What's the story
Filmmaker Mohit Suri will start shooting for his upcoming film with actors Aneet Padda and Ahaan Panday in the second week of October, reported Variety India. This project is a reunion for Suri and the Saiyaara stars and is being produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF). The movie was announced by YRF in April as an intense romance.
Title speculation
'Satranga' was being considered as a working title
As per the outlet's earlier reports, Satranga was being considered as the working title for the film.
However, this name was registered with T-Series at the time and has not been confirmed by the makers yet.
The film is expected to release in theaters worldwide in 2027.
Plot details
The film is set to be an unconventional romance
The story of the film is being kept under wraps, but it has been described as an unconventional romance with elements of action.
Meanwhile, Panday and Padda are reuniting after Saiyaara, which was Panday's acting debut and Padda's first leading role.
Saiyaara was a blockbuster, earning ₹398.83 crore domestically and ₹570.33 crore at the global box office, as per Sacnilk.