'Beparwah' will show Ahaan Panday in a 'different light'
What's the story
Ahaan Panday is set to showcase a different side of himself in his upcoming film Beparwah. Choreographer Vijay Ganguly, who has worked on the project, teased that the actor will display a more playful persona along with some dance moves. "He has done some good, fun stuff," said Ganguly about Panday's performance.
Actor's transformation
'Ahaan is immensely talented and...'
Ganguly told Variety India, "People will see him in a very different light than what they've seen in Saiyaara."
"Ahaan is immensely talented and having someone like him today is very refreshing for the makers and the audience."
"He has done a great job. We are just keeping our fingers crossed that people like it."
Audience anticipation
'We've explored a little bit of dancing'
Ganguly also confirmed, "We've explored a little bit of dancing."
The film is set to be an Ali Abbas Zafar directorial and co-stars Sharvari.
Meanwhile, Panday's debut Saiyaara alongside Aneet Padda was one of 2025's biggest hits, earning ₹398.83 crore at the Indian box office and ₹570.33 crore around the world, as per Sacnilk.