'No competition': Ahan Shetty on comparisons with Ahaan Panday

Ahan Shetty , the son of actor Suniel Shetty , is awaiting the release of his upcoming film Border 2 . Speaking to Bombay Times, he reflected on how social media often creates unnecessary comparisons between actors and clarified that there is no rivalry between him and Ahaan Panday . He said that he respects Panday's dedication to his craft and hard work.

Details 'We're being put up against each other...' Shetty said, "Today, people just react to what they see in a 2-3 seconds clip." "That's what's happening in my generation. We're being put up against each other." "I know there are comparisons between Ahaan Panday and me." He added, "I know that guy. I know how hard he's worked for his film and everything that he's done to prepare for it." "There's no competition between us. We have our own careers."

Industry unity 'There's so much love and respect among us' Shetty further emphasized the need for unity in the film industry. He said, "There is so much love and respect among each other, and that is what needs to come out." "We're all one industry. Social media has created a divide, and that's why you don't see so much support for one another."

