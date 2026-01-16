'Border 2' trailer: Sunny leads Varun, Diljit to war
What's the story
The much-awaited trailer of Border 2, a sequel to the iconic war drama Border, has been released. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by J.P. Dutta's JP Films and T-Series, it stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Ahan Shetty, and Diljit Dosanjh. The film is set against the backdrop of the 1971 Indo-Pak War. It will hit theaters on January 23, ahead of the Republic Day weekend.
Trailer highlights
Deol's powerful speech sets the tone for 'Border 2'
The trailer opens with Deol delivering a rousing speech to his troops. He emphasizes that the border is not just a line, but a promise to their countrymen. "Aur aaj kuch bhi ho jaaye hum ye vada tootne nahi denge (Whatever happens today, we will not let this promise be broken)," he declares. The trailer also shows Dhawan, Dosanjh, and Shetty stationed at different fronts of the Army, Air Force, and Navy.
Actor's reflection
Deol's personal connection to 'Border' franchise
At a recent event in Jaisalmer, Deol spoke about his deep personal connection with the Border franchise. He revealed that his inspiration came from watching his father, Dharmendra's iconic war film Haqeeqat. "I did Border because when I watched my father's film Haqeeqat, I loved it deeply." "So when I became an actor, I decided to make a film similar to my father's movie," he said. Meanwhile, the supporting cast includes Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh.
Twitter Post
See the trailer here
'BORDER 2' MUCH-AWAITED TRAILER ARRIVES – 23 JAN 2026 RELEASE... O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G... The #Border2Trailer lives up to the humongous expectations, delivering scale, emotion, and patriotic fervour in abundance.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 15, 2026
Starring #SunnyDeol, #VarunDhawan, #DiljitDosanjh, and… pic.twitter.com/D4cdEtQM2z