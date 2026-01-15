'Border 2': Anya Singh calls movie a personal tribute

Actor Anya Singh, who was recently seen in The Ba***ds of Bollywood, has opened up about her upcoming film Border 2 . She said the film is not just another project for her but also a tribute to her grandfather, who served in the army. "So it's a little bit emotional...I was very excited because my grandfather served in the army," she said.

Personal connection 'Border 2' is a way to honor the armed forces Bollywood Hungama quoted Singh saying, "Very rarely do you get a chance to give back to anyone, to the armed forces..." "I feel like every officer who has ever served is so selfless, so courageous, and so dignified." "For me, it was like I was finally getting a chance to give back to the person who has given to the country but also given a lot to me."

Emotional connection Singh's grandfather fought in the 1971 war Singh further revealed that her grandfather had fought in the 1971 war, which is the backdrop of Border 2. "So, it is a proud moment for me and being a part of this film is a very close and emotional experience for me," she said. "I remember when the announcement of this film was made my only thought was I want to do this film no matter what."

Advertisement