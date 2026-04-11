Not Shaad Ali, Tinu Desai to direct Ahan Shetty's next?
What's the story
Ahan Shetty's upcoming film, an action love story by Shaad Ali, has been delayed by nearly five months. The delay was caused by Ali's prior commitment to his mentor Mani Ratnam's next production. This has led the makers to replace him with Tinu Desai, who last directed Mission Raniganj (2023), reported Mid-Day.
Director change
Here's why the makers decided to part ways with Ali
A source shared, "Since Mani sir's film is not a short-term engagement, Shaad wanted his directorial feature with Ahan to be pushed. It became clear earlier this year that the two movies' timelines would clash." "So, the producers decided to part ways with Shaad and find another director. Tinu Desai, who last directed Mission Raniganj [2023], was roped in last week."
Production update
Makers using this time to refine the script
Despite the delay, the makers are reportedly not worried. They are using this time to refine the script and conduct intensive pre-production work. The film is now expected to go on floors in August in Uttar Pradesh. Shetty had earlier told Mid-Day that they should start filming around March-April. The actor was last seen in Border 2.