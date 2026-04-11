Not Shaad Ali, Tinu Desai to direct Ahan Shetty's next?

A source shared, "Since Mani sir's film is not a short-term engagement, Shaad wanted his directorial feature with Ahan to be pushed. It became clear earlier this year that the two movies' timelines would clash." "So, the producers decided to part ways with Shaad and find another director. Tinu Desai, who last directed Mission Raniganj [2023], was roped in last week."

Production update

Makers using this time to refine the script

Despite the delay, the makers are reportedly not worried. They are using this time to refine the script and conduct intensive pre-production work. The film is now expected to go on floors in August in Uttar Pradesh. Shetty had earlier told Mid-Day that they should start filming around March-April. The actor was last seen in Border 2.