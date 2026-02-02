Ahan Shetty opens up on romance drama with Shaad Ali
What's the story
After the success of Border 2, actor Ahan Shetty has signed three new movies, including one with director Shaad Ali. The yet-untitled film is an "intense action love story," a genre that Shetty enjoys. He told Mid-day, "I like such intense characters and the depth they carry." The film is currently in pre-production with plans to start shooting by March-April.
Director's vision
Shetty excited to work with the director
Shetty is excited to work with Ali, best known for his 2002 film Saathiya. He said, "Shaad sir knows exactly what he wants. I'm excited to work with him because we understand each other." "I think he'll get a great performance out of me. I believe in completely surrendering to my director," he added.
Latest film
'Border 2' has been performing well since release
Shetty's recent film Border 2, which was released on January 23, is doing well at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has earned ₹374 crore worldwide, while at the domestic box office, it stands at ₹275.25 crore, making it the first big Bollywood hit of 2026. The film also starred Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Sunny Deol, and Mona Singh, among others.