Anurag Singh directed the movie

Sunny's 'Border 2' maintains pace, crosses ₹250cr in 9 days

By Isha Sharma 11:33 am Feb 01, 202611:33 am

What's the story

Sunny Deol's latest war drama, Border 2, has crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the box office within just nine days of its release on January 23. The film's impressive performance highlights its widespread appeal and ability to sustain audience interest despite new releases. It is now among the fastest films to reach this milestone in recent times.