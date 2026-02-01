Sunny's 'Border 2' maintains pace, crosses ₹250cr in 9 days
What's the story
Sunny Deol's latest war drama, Border 2, has crossed the ₹250 crore mark at the box office within just nine days of its release on January 23. The film's impressive performance highlights its widespread appeal and ability to sustain audience interest despite new releases. It is now among the fastest films to reach this milestone in recent times.
Box office performance
'Border 2's 2nd Saturday box office collection
The film continued its strong performance into the second weekend. It collected ₹10.75 crore on Friday, followed by ₹17.75 crore on Saturday, according to box office tracking portal Sacnilk. The film continues to be viewers' first choice despite competition from Rani Mukerji's crime thriller Mardaani 3.
Comparison with other films
'Border 2' cast and crew
The war drama is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series in association with JP Dutta's JP Films. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Dutta, Nidhi Dutta, and directed by Anurag Singh. Apart from Deol, it also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Mona Singh, Ahan Shetty, Varun Dhawan, and Sonam Bajwa.