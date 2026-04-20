Ahan Shetty-Tinu Desai's action love story titled 'Sanki': Report

Title transfer

Close bond between Nadiadwala and Shetty

A source revealed to Mid-Day, "Ahan's film with Tinu Desai was being developed under a different working title, but he had his heart set on Sanki. Knowing that Sajid held the title, Ahan reached out to him." "The producer had no hesitation in letting go - no negotiations, he simply gifted the title to him." The Nadiadwalas and Shettys have been close for decades, with Nadiadwala having also worked with Suniel Shetty.