Ahan Shetty-Tinu Desai's action love story titled 'Sanki': Report
What's the story
Producer Sajid Nadiadwala has reportedly gifted the title Sanki to actor Ahan Shetty for his upcoming film with director Tinu Desai. The decision comes after Shetty requested this title, which was previously owned by Nadiadwala. The move underscores their close relationship, as Nadiadwala launched Shetty in Bollywood with Tadap (2021).
Title transfer
Close bond between Nadiadwala and Shetty
A source revealed to Mid-Day, "Ahan's film with Tinu Desai was being developed under a different working title, but he had his heart set on Sanki. Knowing that Sajid held the title, Ahan reached out to him." "The producer had no hesitation in letting go - no negotiations, he simply gifted the title to him." The Nadiadwalas and Shettys have been close for decades, with Nadiadwala having also worked with Suniel Shetty.
Film history
The history of the title
In 2024, Nadiadwala announced Sanki as an action romance drama starring Shetty and Pooja Hegde. However, the project was put on hold. Now, with the title in Shetty's hands, he can move forward with Desai on the film. Interestingly, the title Sanki was originally suggested by actor Salman Khan for a film with Nadiadwala. Moreover, in 2020, there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan would use the title for a film with Atlee, but ultimately, that didn't happen.