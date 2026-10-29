Ahan Shetty's 'Sanki' to begin shooting in Bhopal
What's the story
Ahan Shetty is all set to begin shooting by Friday, October 30, for his upcoming action-love drama Sanki in Bhopal. The film will be helmed by Tinu Suresh Desai, known for films like Rustom and Mission Raniganj, reported Variety India. The Bhopal schedule will reportedly kickstart the principal photography of the movie.
Action-packed filming
'Sanki' to feature major stunt sequences
The Bhopal schedule of Sanki will reportedly include some of the film's biggest stunt sequences.
A crew of over 200 people, including action team members, stunt supervisors, choreographers, and dancers, has already arrived in the city for the shoot.
The scene is set for a mega "volatile" actioner.
Title confusion
Confusion surrounding 'Sanki'
The title Sanki was earlier associated with a different project featuring Shetty and Pooja Hegde.
However, this new film is being made with a different directorial setup.
A source close to the development said, "This is a different script and is being made under a different banner. The only common factor is the film's title and the leading man."
Meanwhile, after wrapping up Sanki, Shetty will move on to Vikram Bhatt's 1920 Cold Winter.