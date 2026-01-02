Next Article
Ahan Shetty steps into his dad's shoes with 'Border 2'
Entertainment
Ahan Shetty is joining the cast of Border 2, picking up the legacy from his father Suniel Shetty's classic 1997 film.
He shared a photo with his dad holding the film's clapboard and reflected on how life has come full circle.
For Ahan, being part of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge brings back memories of Sandese Aate Hain—a tune he grew up loving.
Passing on legacy and honoring soldiers
Directed by Anurag Singh and hitting theaters January 23, 2026, Border 2 features stars like Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh.
Ahan says this film is more than just a role; it's about time, love, gratitude—and carrying forward his father's storytelling tradition.
He hopes Ghar Kab Aaoge captures what soldiers' families feel while waiting for their loved ones to return.