Ahan Shetty steps into his dad's shoes with 'Border 2' Entertainment Jan 02, 2026

Ahan Shetty is joining the cast of Border 2, picking up the legacy from his father Suniel Shetty's classic 1997 film.

He shared a photo with his dad holding the film's clapboard and reflected on how life has come full circle.

For Ahan, being part of the song Ghar Kab Aaoge brings back memories of Sandese Aate Hain—a tune he grew up loving.