'Welcome to Jungle': Ahmed Khan reacts to 'Tropic Thunder' comparisons

Unique identity

'Every film has its own unique identity'

Khan stressed that every film has its own unique identity. He said, "Every film arrives with its own distinct flavor. Look at Dangal and Sultan; they released in the exact same year, and both revolved around wrestling, yet they were completely different films." "It entirely depends on the filmmaker's execution," he added. "My vision was to create a movie about characters making a movie, who then get trapped in a real-world conflict and must find a way out."